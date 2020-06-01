A manuscript described as a ‘Who’s Who of Medieval England’ has revealed the faces of royalty, wine-loving troopers and a landowner often called ‘Aethelwine the Black’ who all donated to the Church to make sure they went to heaven.

The St Albans Benefactors’ Book consists of the names and descriptions of round 600 individuals who gave presents to the Church from 1380 till roughly 1540.

It additionally comprises greater than 200 vibrant portraits of those that journeyed to St Albans Abbey in Hertfordshire, together with a princess who donated gold and a soldier who ‘gave wine liberally.’

The illuminated manuscript, which has now been digitised by the British Library, was made to take satisfaction of place on the Abbey’s excessive alter.

It now supplies a uncommon glimpse into the lives of those that made pilgrimages from London and past to offer presents to the Church, with all ranges of society who may afford to donate organised by rank.

A portrait of Joan, Countess of Kent and mom of Richard II, seen contained in the St Albans Benefactors’ Book after she donated a gold necklace and 100 shillings

Eleanor Jackson, curator of illuminated manuscripts on the British Library, mentioned in a blog publish: ‘Made to take satisfaction of place on the abbey’s excessive altar, the St Albans Benefactors’ Book reads like a who’s who of medieval England.

‘It preserves a whole lot of names, particulars and portraits of individuals who made presents to the Abbey of St Albans all through the Middle Ages. Far greater than a listing of donors, it presents a vivid image of a group and all of the people who comprised it. Its pages bustle with the life and color of medieval society.’

Royalty have been discovered at first of the manuscript, adopted by clergymen, aristocracy, retailers, fishmongers and millers who’re pictured alongside the presents that they had introduced.

The ‘Golden Book of St Albans’ was established in round 1380 as a register of members of the Abbey’s confraternity by abbot Thomas de la Mare.

Robert Chamberleyn, an esquire to Henry V, was mentioned to have given ‘wine liberally’ upon his arrival at St Albans Abbey in Hertfordshire

In one other portrait, a person often called ‘Aethelwine the Black’, who gave land to the Abbey in the course of the reign of Edward the Confessor alongside his spouse Wynflaed, is depicted with darkish pores and skin

Entries to the Benefactors’ Book didn’t solely embody contemporaries, however stretched again to King Offa of Mercia, who is alleged to have based the Abbey in 793

Its preface mentioned anybody who made a donation to the Church may very well be admitted, incomes them an induction ceremony, non secular advantages and a document within the prestigious ebook.

Ms Jackson instructed the Times many would have donated to hitch the confraternity because it was ‘a great way of ensuring that you just received a spot in heaven.’

Among these featured in energetic portraits was Joan, Countess of Kent, Princess of Wales and Aquitaine, who donated a gold necklace and 100 shillings.

The royal, who was the mom of Richard II and was identified to historical past because the Fair Maid of Kent, was depicted in a purple and gold gown as she clutches the necklace she donated to the Church.

Robert Chamberleyn, an esquire to Henry V, was mentioned to have given wine ‘liberally’ to the Abbey in 1417, and was pictured on his knees in full armour.

Other portraits depicted Nigel the Miller, who gave a yearly sum of 4 shillings, and abbot of St Albans Richard of Wallingford, who’s seen with a blemished face ‘reflecting the very fact he was mentioned to have suffered from leprosy.’

They have been drawn by lay artist Alan Strayler, who waived the fee of the pigments for a spot among the many Abbey’s benefactors. He included a self-portrait within the ebook, wherein he’s seen with pointed footwear and a bulbous nostril

Aethelgifu, a 10th-century noblewoman who gave land, 30 gold mancuses, 30 oxen, 20 cows, 250 sheep, a herd of pigs with a swineherd, 2 silver cups, 2 horns, a ebook, a curtain and a cushion to the Church

Another picture reveals John Berkamsted, an abbot of St Albans, who in keeping with the Latin manuscript ‘did nothing memorable in his life’

Entries to the Benefactors’ Book didn’t solely embody contemporaries, however stretched again to King Offa of Mercia, who is alleged to have based the Abbey in 793.

They have been drawn by lay artist Alan Strayler, who waived the fee of the pigments for a spot among the many Abbey’s benefactors. He included a self-portrait within the ebook, wherein he’s seen with pointed footwear and a bulbous nostril.

Ms Jackson added: ‘Strayler’s energetic portraits are full of individuality. People assume totally different postures, facial options, expressions and gestures.

‘They put on detailed costumes applicable to their social rank and lots of of them are proven proudly clutching the prized objects that they donated to the Abbey.

Other portraits depicted Nigel the Miller, who gave a yearly sum of 4 shillings. He is seen above clutching a material purse containing the cash

Petronilla de Benstede gave a spherical super-altar of jasper set in silver, seen above within the St Albans Benefactors’ Book

Abbot of St Albans Richard of Wallingford is seen with a blemished face ‘reflecting the very fact he was mentioned to have suffered from leprosy’

‘Although it’s unclear how carefully they replicate the precise appearances of the folks they characterize, the portraits give a vivid impression of assorted personalities and walks of life.’

In one portrait, a person often called ‘Aethelwine the Black’, who gave land to the Abbey in the course of the reign of Edward the Confessor alongside his spouse Wynflaed, is depicted with darkish pores and skin.

Another picture reveals John Berkamsted, abbot of St Albans, who in keeping with the Latin manuscript ‘did nothing memorable in his life’. A second clergyman, Ealdred, was mentioned to have stuffed within the cave of a dragon.

Ms Jackson instructed the Times: ‘Depictions of strange persons are uncommon, as are insights into their lives. Looking by means of the pages of the benefactors’ ebook you see all these particular person folks with totally different personalities, backgrounds and social aspirations.

‘Each portrait is sort of a tiny window on a life as soon as lived. It’s extremely wealthy and evocative. There are not any different surviving confraternity books on the dimensions of the St Albans Benefactors’ Book, both in phrases of the quantity of members or the intensive paintings.’