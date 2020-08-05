‘Who’s the Boss’ reboot starring Alyssa Milano, Tony Danza in development by Sony

The modern-day reboot focuses on Danza’s Tony Micelli, a previous ballplayer and now retired maid, and Milano’sSamantha The child lives in the house where the initial series was set and is a single mom, Sony stated.

Veteran manufacturer Norman Lear, part of the remake of his initial series “One Day at a Time,” is amongst the “Who’s the Boss?” manufacturers, as are Danza and Milano.

The brand-new funny “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” in line with Lear’s reveals, Sony stated in a declaration.

“Who’s the Boss?” ran for 8 seasons and 196 episodes from 1984 up until1992 Although it was not an important success, it was a scores pinched hit ABC.

Sony left the door open for the participation of Judith Light, whose character Angela sparred with Tony as his company and later on romantic interest, and Danny Pintauro, who played her child, …