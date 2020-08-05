‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot confirmed by Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed that a reboot of “Who’s the Boss?” remains in the works.

The initial series, which worked on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as single dad Tony Micelli, who transitions from being an expert baseball gamer to a live-in maid for marketing executive Angela Bower, played by Light.

Milano starred as Danza’s character’s child, Samantha.

On Tuesday both Danza and Milano required to social networks to share the news of the program’s return.

“Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss back to television! #whostheboss,” Danza composed in a caption of a picture on his confirmed Instagram account revealing him and Milano in character on the program. Milano tweeted “I AM SO EXCITED!” in addition to a link to the Deadline story about the reboot. “#WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can!,” she composed. “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.” No network has actually been revealed yet for the brand-new program, which remains in advancement at Sony Pictures Television and will be executive produced by Norman Lear. Billed as a follow up to the initial, the program “will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli,” according to Deadline. “She is now a single mom, residing in the …

