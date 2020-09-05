Who’s PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year? Even Viktor Hovland says advantage Scottie Scheffler

ATLANTA–With as lots of as 6 gamers competing for the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year Award, the honor will likely boil down to how each competitor surfaces in today’s Tour Championship.

The race for Rookie of the Year? Now, that is a lot easier to handicap.

Just 2 gamers from this year’s rookie class– Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler– advanced to the season ending at East Lake, which is typically the criteria for the award. However, the option still is anything however well-defined.

Both novices have actually been remarkably constant this season. Hovland missed out on simply 3 cuts in 20 starts while publishing a success at the Puerto Rico Open inFebruary Scheffler hasn’t won this season, however he’s completed 3rd two times and has two times as lots of top-10s (6) as Hovland, consisting of back-to-back T-4 provings, at the PGA Championship and The Northern Trust, where Scheffler shot 59 in the 2nd round at TPC Boston.

Tour Championship: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

While Scheffler sits 3 shots clear of Hovland through 2 rounds at East Lake, the Texas item stated the award should not always boil down to a single occasion. But if you ask Hovland, he confesses Scheffler has the existing advantage, albeit somewhat.

“Obviously he’s had actually a.