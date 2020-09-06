Whoopi Goldberg says ‘The View,’ Barbara Walters saved her career after 2004 George Bush controversy

While raising money for the campaign of John Kerry and John Edwards at the time, “Today” reports that she made an off-color joke in which she used Bush’s name to make a sexual reference.

“Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really,” Goldberg reflected in the interview. “I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.”

The move cost Goldberg some partnerships and left her career in a pretty toxic place. She explained that she thought her time in showbusiness, as well as her time making money, was behind her. Fortunately, Walters emerged in her life to help the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winner stay in the public eye by way of the daytime talk show she’s co-hosted for more than ten…