Whoopi Goldberg Says She Was Stunned When Trump ‘Held Up The Bible And It Didn’t Burst Into Flame’

Whoopi Goldberg just launched that which was clearly a bigoted attack on President Donald Trump and his Christian faith on Monday’s episode of “The View,” where she went after him for holding up a Bible in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. after it absolutely was damaged with a fire set by rioters. Goldberg went so far as to state that she was shocked that the holy book did not “burst into flame.”

“You know who is going on his law and order trip,” she said. “He’s got this crazy stance, and he’s threatening to deploy U.S. military. He also, remember, mocked governors for not taking up his order to deploy the National Guard, and taking time for photo-ops along the way. Joy, I understand that the optics really annoyed the heck out of you. I have to say I was shocked when he held up the Bible, and it didn’t burst into flame, but that was just me. Your thoughts? Your thoughts about this?”

Unsurprisingly, it was all it took to “trigger” Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar, who took the chance to come completely unhinged. “You know what? He better start praying to that Bible because his numbers are now 38%,” Behar said. “So he’s in a little bit of trouble, and the last two presidents who had that kind of number at this point did not get re-elected, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, so better watch out. But where is there to begin this week? It was so fabulous — so many highlights. I mean, there was the Bible photo-op, which irritated the Evangelicals, even some of them.”

“There was the hiding in the bunker,” she added. “Where was Melania and Barron? Were they down there with him? I wasn’t sure. Then my fave, building a fence around the White House. He finally got his fence. I wonder if the Mexicans are paying for it? My heart burst with joy when I saw that people were putting paintings and signs all over his stupid fence. I mean, what kind of a president fences himself in from the American people? Come off of it. You’re a loser. You’re done. Put a fork in him.”

TRUMP’s “LAW & ORDER” STRATEGY WORKING? After Pres. Trump separated a peaceful protest last Monday for a photo op with a Bible, the co-hosts weigh in how he has reacted to the protests across America. https://t.co/HQbtAyhlI6 pic.twitter.com/8Y1uhNe2Rc — The View (@TheView) June 8, 2020

It’s despicable that the ladies of “The View” think it’s acceptable to mock Trump and his family for his or her Christian faith. Goldberg owes Trump and Christians every-where an apology for her disgusting statements, but we doubt that she’ll be owning up to her mistake any time soon.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 8, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

