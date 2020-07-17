Whoopi Goldberg Defies Left To Push Back On Black Female Veep

Racism has become so prevalent in the Democrat Party that its leaders and supporters can utter the most racist sentiments imaginable and nobody bats an eye. Except Thursday, to her credit, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg is no conservative, takes many hard left stances and has an abiding loathing for the president. But when a fellow black leftist came on the “The View” and said only a black woman could be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential choice, Goldberg pushed back. Thank God for small favors.

Before we quote this woman, Tiffany Cross, this black Klu Kluxer, we’d you to think what would be the uproar if the word “white” was substituted every time she says “black.” She would be condemned by most as an evil racist. But to some, racism is alright as long as you hate the right race. Others, people of decency and intelligence, know racism is always wrong no matter who the target.

In a discussion on the Biden veep pick Goldberg suggested Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois as an option. Normal opinion. In a tactical analysis this publication has said the same thing.

But pundit Tiffany Cross said, in response to Duckworth’s solid military record: “Black women have joined the military at disproportionate rates relative to any other demographic. We are overrepresented in the U.S. Armed Forces. Even those women deserve to have someone who looks like them.” So, color is her main criteria. Lester Maddox couldn’t have said it better, actually, worse.

“I want Joe Biden to play to win, and when you look at this voting base, who are the people who resurrected your campaign?”@TiffanyDCross on why she says Joe Biden should pick a Black woman as his running mate: “It’s not a time to make safe choices.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/PRipndqcwG — The View (@TheView) July 16, 2020

Goldberg fought back, asking of Cross if she was saying that Duckworth was “good”, but not “enough.” Remember, substitute “white” here.

“I’m saying, give something back because it seems like when black people vote out of fear, it’s OK for every other constituency group to make demands. It’s OK for evangelicals to make demands, it’s OK for the gun lobby to make demands, it’s OK for single-voter issues to make demands, but when it comes to a black voting base, it’s fear — it’s like, don’t make too many asks, we can’t ask them to pick a black woman.” “And it’s not how black are you. It’s how black are your policies? Are you willing to adopt a comprehensive agenda that addresses issues relevant to the black community? Do you have someone who can go into these communities and connect with them on an intimate level, and relate to the struggle that they have … So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying, yes, you have well-qualified women who are just as qualified as Senator Tammy Duckworth. Why not pick somebody who speaks to the base that upholds you, your candidacy, and this country? I don’t know why that’s a bad thing.”

What if it was “the white community,” “how white are your policies,” and “how white are you?” People would be revolted and justifiably so.

Goldberg came right back at her, “But what it kind of sounds like is, ‘take care of us’ as opposed to, listen, we know you’re coming in, you got to take care of everybody, so I just want to make sure that the right people, the right people, whoever they happen to be, whoever they are, I want them to have the same opportunity. I want Tammy to have the same opportunity that everyone has.”

It may be a long time before Goldberg makes that much sense again. But give her this one.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

