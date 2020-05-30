Whoopi Goldberg believes she had ‘some form’ of coronavirus in 2019

Whoopi Goldberg has mentioned she believes she had “some form” of coronavirus in 2019 that “evolved into Covid-19”.

The actor was hospitalised early final yr with pneumonia and sepsis.

After mysteriously being absent from her present The View, Goldberg revealed in March 2019 that she had been sick, saying she “came very, very close to leaving the earth”.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Goldberg mentioned she initially obtained a cough in November 2018, however the sickness lingered for months earlier than she was rushed to hospital in February 2019, unable to stroll and struggling to breathe.





Speaking on Loose Women this week, Goldberg mentioned she thinks her sickness was associated to coronavirus, regardless of her hospital keep going down months earlier than the illness was first found in Wuhan, China.

Read extra

“I personally think that people like me last year had some form of this and it evolved into Covid-19,” she mentioned.

“But this is no joke, because I was in the hospital for about a month. I’d never been that sick in my life. It was crazy.”