Whole Foods sued for actions over Black Lives Matter face masks

Whole Foods is being sued by employees who say the grocery retailer disciplined and retaliated against them for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ face masks on the job, including one who said she was fired.

The proposed nationwide class action was filed on Monday in US District Court in Boston.

It accuses the organic grocer of sending employees home without pay or threatening to fire them for wearing the masks, claiming it violated the company’s dress code.

However, staffers wearing masks conveying other messages were allowed to continue doing so, according to the lawsuit.

A Whole Foods in Boston pictured above

He participated in a protest with fellow co-workers outside the South Lake Union Whole Foods in Seattle, Washington on June 25

The 14 plaintiffs include Whole Foods employees in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, California and Washington state. They staffers come from several racial and ethnic backgrounds.

One plaintiff, Savannah Kinzer, said she was fired on Saturday after organizing co-workers to wear Black Lives Matter masks and protest Whole Foods’ discipline.

Employee Charles Thompson said he was written up for wearing an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ mask last month. He participated in a protest with fellow co-workers outside the South Lake Union Whole Foods in Seattle, Washington on June 25.

In that protest employees slammed Whole Foods management for not allowing staffers to wear Black Lives Matter apparel in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

‘Many companies are making enthusiastic statements about how they support Black Lives Matter and protests that have shaken up the country,’ Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an interview.

‘Whole Foods and Amazon have portrayed themselves as champions of racial justice, but when their employees try to speak out, they get muzzled.’

Trent Wu, right, who says he was written up for wearing a mask with 'BLM' written on it, protests with other employees of the South Lake Union Whole Foods in Seattle, Washington on June 25

Chalk points to a group of workers of the South Lake Union Whole Foods as they protest against store management for allegedly disciplining them for wearing BLM gear at work

A spokesperson for Whole Foods, which is a unit of Amazon.com Inc, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The spokesperson did say that workers are banned from wearing ‘visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising’ not related to the company.

The spokesperson said Kinzer was fired for reasons unrelated to the masks.

The plaintiffs want an injunction to stop Whole Foods from banning workers from wearing Black Lives Matter masks and apparel, and damages for workers sent home without pay or otherwise punished.