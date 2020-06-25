Whole Foods’ bottled water has harmful levels of arsenic – Consumer Reports

Although drinking a single bottle of the in-house brand isn’t harmful, regular consumption of “even small amounts of the heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and lower IQ scores in children,” Consumer Reports said.

In response, Whole Foods said that Starkey water meets “all FDA requirements and are fully compliant with FDA standards for heavy metals.”

“Beyond the required annual testing by an FDA certified lab, we have an accredited third-party lab test every production run of water before it is sold,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business.