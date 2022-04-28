The head of the “Youth Voice” initiative Hovhannes Harutyunyan informed live on Facebook that before the start of the march from Sardarapat, the police confiscated the sleeping bags of the marchers.

“I do not know how the behavior of the police can be described, in fact it is very funny. We will come to Yerevan walking with our team, we were carrying out preparatory works. I asked one of our ideological friends to come and take the sleeping bags from the ARF building in Komitas. Our friend Vigen approached, took the sleeping bags and moved. On the way, near Pushkin’s school, several police cars came down, arrested Vigen, with a very rude, clumsy horse, even put on handcuffs, took him to the Arabkir department, took his phone, could not inform us. Vigen’s car was blocked, the sleeping bags we needed were confiscated. And it was written that the basis for bringing him is the suspicion of theft, that is, Vigen stole those sleeping bags, “said Hovhannes Harutyunyan.

He mentioned that it was obvious that the goal was to confiscate the sleeping bags.

“Perhaps they aimed to hinder our march. It was, in fact, instructed by the police. If you think that we can not afford a sleeping bag, you are sorely mistaken. Whoever you want to arrest, whatever you want to confiscate, this speaks about the fact that the government depends on foams. “Nicole’s days are numbered,” he said.



