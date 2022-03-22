Aghvan Vardanyan’s announcement in 2022 at the March 22 sitting of the National Assembly

1992. Summer. After the liberation of Shushi and the annexation of Artsakh to Armenia through the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan launched an attack. With the help of Soviet oman. Shahumyan, Getashen, Martakert were captured. There were thousands of refugees on the roads. The worst condition.

Naturally, there was tension in Yerevan. The opposition demanded adequate power, adequate actions. The Supreme Council was in full swing. There were continuous discussions. Everyone was worried. ANM, Dashnaktsutyun, NDU, communists, Ramkavars.

35-40 deputies were in Artsakh. There was no dead condition of this National Assembly. There was no swamp on the left.

And what happened?

On July 8, 1992, the Supreme Council, meeting the opposition’s demand, adopted a decision on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

It is recorded in that decision. “Based on the principles of international law, the right to national self-determination, as well as the results of the December 10, 1991 referendum on the independence of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, expressing our determination to protect the rights of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and its people. The Nagorno Karabakh Republic will be mentioned as part of Azerbaijan. “

This was a unification of all forces around one goal.

Then, on August 15, 1992, was Vazgen Sargsyan’s desperate outburst, the call for 500 suicide bombers. Then the Artsakh State Defense Committee was established under the leadership of Robert Kocharyan. Then, in September 1992, one of the opposition leaders, Vazgen Manukyan, was appointed State Minister for Security and Acting Minister of Defense.

Then, you know? victories, a series of liberations. In the most difficult situation, the consolidation yielded results.

Now compare the behavior of this government during and after the last war. Now compare the practice of begging for peace today.

And finally, remember, ring your ears, that decision of the Supreme Council is in force. The January 2011 decision of the RA Constitutional Court on Armenian-Turkish relations is also in force.

Whoever violated them will end badly.