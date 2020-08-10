WHOA! Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith’s Teeth Out In Viral TikTok Video – WATCH!

We have actually seen our reasonable share of stunning viral videos throughout quarantine, and this newest one is absolutely on top!

Will Smith welcomed Jason Derulo over to his location for a golf lesson on Sunday, however things went badly incorrect when in some way the Bad Boys star was entrusted numerous of his front teeth shattered when it was all stated and done! WTF?!

The 51- year- old star was simply attempting to assist the 31- year- old Talk Dirty vocalist deal with his swing! But after establishing his club and flexing his knees per Smith’s guidelines, Derulo takes objective and simply goes all out– at the EXACT exact same time that Smith warns, “Don’t swing yet.” It’s as amusing and disorderly as you may anticipate, however we’re seriously concerned about Will’s chompers!!

Smith shared the video to Instagram, captioning:

“And we never saw @jasonderulo again”

Oh no!! See all of it decrease in the clip (listed below):

OMG. Did you see that cracked tooth fly off to the right- hand side due to the fact that we definitely did!! It’s really difficult to inform if these infamous pranksters are tinkering us due to the fact that Jason left a relatively major remark that stated:

“I know a good dentist.. text me back”

Fans may keep in mind when Derulo cracked his front teeth taking part in a viral corn consuming …