Whoa!! 72-Year-Old Andrew Lloyd Webber Taking Part In Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Trial!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is doing whatever it takes!

The world-renowned composer is 72 years old and still passionate about doing what he believes in, as evidenced by his social media updates on both Twitter and Instagram this week!

On Thursday, the English-born Baron shared a pic showing a nurse injecting him with a needle while both parties wore personal protective equipment. In the pic, Webber can be seen wearing a black shirt with #SaveOurStages written across the front of it — and as he himself explained in the caption, that’s exactly what he was doing!

“Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial,” he wrote along with the snap of him getting injected, evidently with that experimental vaccine. The living legend added:

“I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work.”

Both brave AND inspiring, as you can see (below):

Wow!

