The Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan (Judge Alexey Sukoyan) appointed a regular preliminary hearing yesterday. A year ago, the court received and accepted Vardan Badasyan’s lawsuit against Narek Mantashyan by the decision of February 4, news.am, analitik.am, blog.168.am, Iravunk.com, blognews.am, Alternative.A in a civil case involving .M and Aypress.AM in a civil case for publicly denying defamatory facts, publishing a denial in the relevant media, and compensating for damage to honor, dignity, and business reputation.

Judge A. Before Sukoyan, the 2020 decision of Judge Tigran Grigoryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan By the decision of July 20, 2012, the lawsuit was accepted for proceedings, and even Vardan Badasyan’s motion to apply a security measure was discussed. The plaintiff’s motion was upheld by the court and the property in the amount of 2,000,000 AMD was seized from the property owned by Narek Mantashyan.

At the request of the plaintiff. “Until the moment of filing the lawsuit, the defendant does not stop insulting himself on his Facebook page, violating his rights.” When submitting the motion, the plaintiff mentioned one of the defendant’s Facebook posts. “If he thinks it is possible to intimidate us in court, he is sorely mistaken,” which, according to the plaintiff,’s motion “reasonably suggests that the plaintiff realized the possibility of going to court and still violated the plaintiff’s rights.”

The conclusion of the court was the following. “The need to apply a remedy arises in case the failure to take such measures may make it impossible, complicate the execution of the judicial act, lead to a change in the actual or legal status of the disputed property or cause significant damage to the mediator.

At the same time, taking into account that the mentioned problem may arise in different periods, the legislator noted that the motion to apply a security measure can be submitted to the court of first instance with the lawsuit or until the end of the trial.

In addition to the above, it is noteworthy that in order for a court to apply for a security measure, it is necessary for the person submitting such a motion to indicate what kind of security measure he wants the court to apply, but at the same time, it is necessary for the Substantiations on the existence of grounds for applying a security measure. ” The court found that the property belonging to the defendant should be seized in the amount of the lawsuit. All three preliminary court sessions are held for this judge, T. With the participation of Grigoryan. It is seen from the case materials at our disposal that in 2020 In the period from November 16 to 20, Judge T. Grigoryan does not come close to this case after attending a special professional training course for judges.

Civil case in 2021 On January 26, Judge A. Sukoyan, and the latter is handed over to the staff on February 2. Judge A. Sukoyan appoints the first preliminary court session in 2021. on May 25. There were four preliminary hearings.

PS Yesterday, the chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan informed that during the first quarter 7 new lawsuits were registered against journalists and mass media, in 2 out of 7 cases the plaintiffs are officials, politicians.

