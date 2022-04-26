Who will become the "Master of Armenia"? New program of a Russian businessman | Morning:

Russian businessman Ruben Vardanyan երկիր The Land of Living Foundation has launched a competition called “Master of Armenia”, which aims to restore the reputation of masters, respect for working people, as well as to arouse young people’s interest in handicrafts, many of which are almost disappearing.

The competition is in 12 directions, masters over 23 years old can participate from Armenia and Artsakh.

The competition will take place through a TV show.

In the first stage, the masters will nominate their candidacy and will present a video message about their activities. The 24 masters with the highest marks will pass to the second round of the competition and the 12 best will be selected during the TV show broadcast on “Armenia” TV.

The winners of the “Master of Armenia” award will be rewarded with 3 million drams.

The competition will be organized by the “Tourism and Urban Development” Charitable Foundation (TUF).

Today in Gyumri Avetik Isahakyan House-Museum the organizers detailed this new program.

Ruben Vardanyan said that they had intended to implement the masters’ program for a long time, but every time something hindered – the pandemic, the war. According to him, in order to have a strong state, one must have great respect for the four professions: teacher, doctor, soldier-master.

“Respect for the master is not respect for a person who has some ability, but it is respect for work. A person with a serious attitude towards the work reaches the level that the people call him a master, not the state appoints him, but the people decide that this person is a master.

“This approach is very important. We want to preserve it. It should not be a state or personal decision, but the decision of the whole people,” said Ruben Vardanyan.

He mentioned that by restoring the respect for those people, a new environment will be created.

“There is the word” Master “in Armenian. When an Armenian wants to express deep respect for his interlocutor, he addresses him with the word “Master”. We expect that this competition will not only contribute to the publicity of handicrafts, restore prestige to masters and public respect for the working person, but also in some way help to establish mastery standards. The competition, as I said, will cover the whole republic and Artsakh. We are announcing the launch in Gyumri, which is traditionally considered a city of masters, “said Ruben Vardanyan.

Mesrop Arakelyan, director of the Living Country Foundation, said in his speech that the initiative is possible, as today the demand for handicrafts is quite low, most young people choose professions that do not meet the requirements of the labor market and the economy. According to him, the reputation of the masters should be raised, so that the young generation tries to develop in that direction and preserve the traditions, to which we have not been paying attention lately.

The General Director of “Armenia” TV Company Davit Babakhanyan mentioned that they will create a new TV gauge – “Master of Armenia”.

He used such a TV project, because, according to him, those professions may appear in the Red Book, they are in great danger of extinction, it is possible to present to the young people that the people who have that profession are the heroes of today.

“It is difficult to imagine waking up one day and realizing that there is no shoemaker or jeweler or no blacksmith, it is terrible to imagine that, that’s why this process is so important for us. “We are very proud to be involved in this important process,” said Davit Babakhanyan.

Ruben Vardanyan also informed that in May an annual festival of masters will be held in Gyumri Friendship Park, the masters will be decided in Gyumri.

Nune AREVSHATYAN