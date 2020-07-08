Who will be exempt from wearing face masks in public places in Armenia? – Panorama

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has revised his May 3 decision on coronavirus safety rules, exempting some individuals with chronic respiratory diseases from wearing face masks in public areas.

According to your choice, people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary illness, emphysema or bronchitis with severe respiratory failure, in addition to third and fourth class heart failure patients will no longer need certainly to wear masks in public places only in case they carry with them a medical document confirming the illness.

The decision comes into influence on July 8, at 11:59pm.