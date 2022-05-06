On May 6, the “Free Sisians” Facebook page spread information that the employees of the National Security Service are in the Sisian community hall and there are people who have been detained. According to our sources, the heads of the departments coordinating and organizing the field of urban development and economy, as well as the legal advisor of the community municipality were brought. The last two are women, they have been released.

According to Aravot.am, the officials of Sisian municipality were detained within the framework of a case being investigated by the anti-corruption committee, which is connected with the tenders announced in the community.

According to the rumors circulating in Sisian, the head of the department coordinating urban development and economy Simon Hovhannisyan will lead the joint list of the opposition in the proportional elections of Sisian Council of Elders to be held this fall.

It should be reminded that the former mayor of Sisian was Arthur Sargsyan, a deputy of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly. The current acting mayor of Sisian is Armen Hakobjanyan, who is a relative of Karen Hambardzumyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction.

Armen DAVTYAN