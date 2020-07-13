Who was the man with no ear lobes? Police release image of man found in mysterious circumstances

A COMFIT image has been released by police in a bid to recognize a man whose human anatomy was discovered in Sydney.

A man who had distinctive ears with no lobes was discovered in Hunt Street in Surry Hills just before midnight on April 17.

Police say the man’s death was not suspicious but have already been unable to identify him or notify his next of kin.

The man is referred to as of Asian or South American appearance and aged in his 20s or early 30s.

Police have released a COMFIT image (pictured) in an attempt to identity a man who died in April

He is all about 170cm tall, with a slim build.

The man was wearing a light-blue shirt and black trousers when his human anatomy was found.

He was found without any identification or a cell phone.

Anyone with info on his death is asked to contact police.