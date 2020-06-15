England’s coronavirus lockdown should not be further lifted until the government’s test and trace system has which may be “robust and effective”, senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official has warned.

Speaking ahead of the reopening of non-essential shops on Monday, the WHO’s regional European director Hans Kluge cautioned against rushing in to restarting the economy as the country remains in a ”very active phase of the pandemic”.

“We know that early lockdowns saved lives and bought some time for the health system to be ready,” he told The Guardian. “The question of lifting the lockdown is really as important as going to the lockdown. The key words listed here are to do it gradually. Do it watchfully.





He added: “Contact tracing is key especially as the UK starts to relax the social and physical distancing measures. There has to be a robust track-and-trace system in place of operation.”

The tracing system has been repeatedly touted as a vital element of the nation’s emergence from lockdown after the UK reported a number of the highest rates of disease and death from the herpes virus worldwide.

However criticism has surrounded the system – by having an app that were scheduled to be rolled out with the policy sidelined and contact tracers reporting that they had received little if any work considering that the scheme premiered at the end of last month.





In its first week of operation, the united kingdom test and trace system identified not exactly 32,000 people who have been in close contact with somebody who had tested positive for Covid-19 – but the government has admitted that the system is not perfect and will have to do better.

The UK recorded a further 36 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the full total to 41,698. The total is one of the highest of any country in the world, however the daily toll is the UK’s lowest since lockdown began.

It comes since the government looks to review the two-metre social distancing rule implemented to contain the spread of the herpes virus amid concern it will leave hospitality operations unable to function.

Additional reporting by Reuters