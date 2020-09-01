WHO warns countries against pretending that ‘pandemic is over’ – Armenian News

The World Health Organization on Monday prompted countries to continue carrying out precaution to manage the spread of the coronavirus, such as restricting public events and securing susceptible groups as they attempt to resume companies and services, CNBC reported.

“The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated at a virtual news instruction from the United Nations health firm’s Geneva head office. “No country can just pretend the pandemic is over.”

Tedros detailed “four essential things that all countries, communities and individuals must focus on to take control.” He stated countries must “prevent amplifying events,” which he stated lots of countries have actually connected to big events at arenas, bars and locations of praise. He included that countries and individuals can discover “creative ways” to be social.

He included that countries must avoid deaths by securing susceptible individuals, consisting of older individuals, individuals with hidden conditions and necessary employees. This will assist in saving lives and reduce the concern on countries’ health systems, he stated.

Tedros likewise stated “individuals must play their part” by using masks, social …