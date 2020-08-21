Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? gets first UK winner for 14 years – Armenian News

The next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will see a UK contestant win the jackpot for the first time in 14 years.

The currently unnamed contestant answered all 15 questions correctly to become the show’s sixth champion, BBC News reports.

Host Jeremy Clarkson said he was “in awe” and believed them to be the best entrant in the programme’s history.

This series was filmed without a studio audience, meaning the Ask The Audience lifeline has disappeared.

Instead, contestants have been able to use the Phone A Friend option twice. The new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will begin on ITV next month.