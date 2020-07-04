WHO urges focus on first wave of coronavirus – Panorama

The World Health Organisation’s emergencies chief says “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on whenever a second wave might come. According to the Associated Press report, Dr. Michael Ryan said the entire world will be far better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.

WHO officials emphasised mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, alongside contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.

They say governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.