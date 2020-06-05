WHO updates guidance to say everyone should wear face masks in public ‘where transmission risk’

The World Health Organization has updated its guidance to advise that governments ask everyone to wear face masks in public areas where there exists a risk of transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus to lessen the spread of the pandemic illness.

In its new guidance, prompted by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO stressed that face masks were just one of a selection of tools that may reduce the threat of viral transmission, and should not offer a false sense of protection.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

“We are advising governments to encourage that the general public wear a mask. And we specify a fabric mask – that is, a non-medical mask,” the WHO’s technical lead expert on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said. “We have evidence now that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier… for potentially infectious droplets.”

The announcement comes just a day after the UK government announced it would be making face coverings mandatory on public transport following months of claims the science was not clear on their effectiveness.





The UN agency’s advice that all healthcare workers working with Covid-19 patients, or with suspected cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, should wear medical masks remains the exact same, Van Kerkhove said.

However given that advice has been broadened to suggest staff getting into contact with any patients or residents in clinics, hospitals, care domiciles and long-term residential facilities should also wear masks at all times.

More follows…