Who to start and sit

It’s time to help you win your first week with who you should start and sit.

The NFL is finally back meaning Fantasy Football 2020 will kickoff as well. And the excitement is in the air as the past few months have been tough, but all is right with football back. With drafts ending and teams being prepared for Week 1, there can be a lot of “this or that” for people who are unsure who is best fit for Week 1.

And that’s perfectly fair, considering the amount of turnover we saw between top fantasy stars like Todd Gurley, Cam Newton, and David Johnson among others. With no preseason action to go off of, it’s difficult to firmly believe in certain guys, especially when you’re trying to start off your season strong.

That’s why I am here. Week 1 is one of the tougher weeks that don’t include byes because no one wants to start off 0-1. And while that isn’t the end of your team by any stretch, you want that first W. Week 1 rankings will only tell you so much considering that they don’t necessarily highlight top matchups for questionable flex starts or for QBs who may go off against a bad opponent.

Thankfully for your case, my start and sit guide will (hopefully) carry you to a dominant Week 1 win as I look through Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver and the daunted Tight End spot to…