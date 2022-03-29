“When they say that the activities of Russian peacekeepers should be investigated, who should investigate your treacherous inaction?” “If you are not ready to defend your land, what do you want from the Russian side?” Former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan stated at a meeting with journalists at the “Mirror” press club today, condemning the statements creating anti-Russian moods.

According to him, there are hints from Russian analytical circles that the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides may have agreed, and the possible handover of the Karaglukh plateau in Artsakh is the result of an agreement.

Naira Zohrabyan stressed that in this situation the Armenian government is attacking the peacekeepers and trying to put the situation in their pockets. “It is clear that there is a problem with Ukraine, but if the Russian peacekeeper pulls his foot, the Turk will take Karaglukh within minutes and the eviction of Armenians from Stepanakert will begin. Those who spread anti-Russian sentiments serve the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem and the globalists behind them. “Azerbaijan does not take a single step to the starting position.”

Naira Zohrabyan thinks that we should not wait for the international community to help us in this situation, because the latter does not care much about us, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Then Naira Zohrabyan offered the EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorini to join the “Civil Contract” after the end of her term, because every time she sees Nikol Pashinyan she bows down, turns a blind eye to what is happening in Armenia and Artsakh, shows false democracy when people are killed in Artsakh. Naira Zohrabyan also stressed, where is President Vahagn Khachatryan, why does he not say anything about the situation?

Luiza SUKIASYAN