The World Health Organization has acknowledged new evidence that the coronavirus spreads more widely in the air than it had previously suggested, as the Trump administration gave official notification of its withdrawal from the group, The Guardian reported.

A day after having a group of scientists said the world wide body was underplaying the risk of airborne transmission between people, a senior WHO official said there was “evidence emerging” of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, but that it was maybe not definitive.

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and get a grip on, said: “…The possibility of airborne transmission in public places settings – especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, defectively ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be eliminated.

“However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this.”

The WHO has previously said the herpes virus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected individual that quickly sink to the bottom.

But in an open letter to the Geneva-based agency, published on Monday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 boffins in 32 countries outlined evidence they say shows floating virus particles can infect those who breathe them in. Because those smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air, the scientists in the group had been urging WHO to update its guidance.



