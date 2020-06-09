WHO says coronavirus pandemic far from over as world sees largest daily increase

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” he mentioned, based on Reuters. The report identified that a lot of the circumstances have been from South Asia and the Americas.

Health officers within the U.S. worry an increase in circumstances because of the latest unrest over the loss of life of George Floyd in police custody. It was lately revealed {that a} protester in Kansas was recognized with the coronavirus shortly after collaborating in a protest within the metropolis of Lawrence. Health officers there warned these protesters who could have been on the rally to self-monitor. The particular person was not carrying a masks.

The WHO additionally revealed on Monday that the unfold of coronavirus by these with out signs seems to be uncommon.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO official, mentioned that nations which can be performing “very detailed contact tracing” decided that it seems uncommon to transmit the illness with out signs.

Fox News’ David Aaro and the Associated Press contributed to this report