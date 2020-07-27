WHO says coronavirus is by far its ‘worst global health emergency’ – Armenian News

The brand-new coronavirus pandemic that has actually contaminated more than 16 million individuals is quickly the worst global health emergency situation the World Health Organization (WHO) has actually dealt with, its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Monday.

Only with stringent adherence to health steps, from using masks to preventing crowds, would the world have the ability to beat it, Tedros included at a virtual news rundown in Geneva, CNBC reports.

“Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they are not, cases go up,” he stated, applauding Canada, China, Germany and South Korea for managing break outs.