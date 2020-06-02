WHO says coronavirus has not become less potent after Italian doctor claims

Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and different scientists have warned there isn’t any proof to again up a declare made by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus has been dropping its efficiency.

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of intensive care at Italy’s San Raffaele Hospital in Lombardy, prompted the warning when he advised state tv the brand new coronavirus “clinically no longer exists”.

Mr Zangrillo is well-known in Italy as the private doctor of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.





His declare was refuted by WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove and several other different specialists on viruses and infectious illnesses, who stated his feedback have been not supported by scientific proof.

Ms Van Kerkhove advised reporters: “In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed, in terms of severity, that has not changed.”

Martin Hibberd, a professor of rising infectious illness on the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, stated main research genetic adjustments within the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, did not help the concept it was weakening in any approach.

He stated: “With data from more than 35,000 whole virus genomes, there is currently no evidence that there is any significant difference relating to severity.”

But Mr Zangrillo told Reuters “we’ve got by no means stated that the virus has modified, we stated that the interplay between the virus and the host has positively modified”. He said his comments were backed up by a study conducted by fellow scientist Massimo Clementi.

Mr Clementi’s examine, which Mr Zangrillo stated can be revealed subsequent week, in contrast virus samples from Covid-19 sufferers at San Raffaele Hospital in March with samples from sufferers with the illness in May.

Mr Zangrillo stated the outcome pointed to “an extremely significant difference between the viral load of patients admitted in March” in comparison with sufferers admitted final month.

Professor Francois Balloux, professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director of University College London (UCL) Genetics Institute, stated the genetic composition of the viral inhabitants has “not changed much since it emerged”.





“Viral load swab tests will vary over the course of an infection. When compared on the same day post-infection, viral load can correlate with symptom severity,” he stated.

“Though, viral dose may additionally be a operate of the preliminary infectious dose (the variety of visions {that a} affected person acquired contaminated with). Transmission open air is more likely to be characterised by decrease infectious dose and less extreme signs, than transmission indoors.

He added: “There isn’t any proof the virus has misplaced ‘strength’ at this stage. We can not rule out that some lineages will finally evolve in the direction of to decrease symptom severity however this can’t be taken without any consideration.”

Dr Oscar MacLean, of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, stated Mr Zangrillo’s claims have been not supported by something in scientific literature about Covid-19 and “seem fairly implausible on genetic grounds”.





“The vast majority of SARS-CoV-2 mutations are extremely rare, and so whilst some infections may be attenuated by certain mutations, they are highly unlikely to be coming enough to alter the nature of the virus at a national or global level,” he defined.

“Making these claims on the premise of anecdotal observations from swab checks is harmful. Whilst weakening of the virus by mutations is theoretically attainable, it’s not one thing we must always count on and any claims of this nature would must be verified in a extra systematic approach.

“Without significantly stronger evidence, no one should unnecessarily downplay the danger this highly virulent virus poses, and risk the ongoing society-wide response.”