WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults By Reuters

A kid using a protective face mask plays in a water fountain in Moscow

ZURICH (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) stated children aged 12 and over should wear masks to assist take on the COVID-19 pandemic under the exact same conditions as adults, while children in between 6 and 11 should wear them on a risk-based method.

Children aged 12 and over should especially wear a mask when a one-metre range from others can not be ensured and there is prevalent transmission in the location, the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated in a file on the WHO site datedAug 21.

Whether children in between 6 and 11 should wear masks depends upon a variety of elements, consisting of the strength of transmission in the location, the kid’s capability to utilize the mask, access to masks and sufficient adult guidance, the 2 organisations stated.

The prospective effect on knowing and psycho-social advancement, and the interactions the kid has with individuals at high threat of establishing severe health problem, should likewise contribute.

Children aged 5 years and under should not be needed to wear masks based upon the security and total interest of the kid, the WHO and UNICEF stated.

Studies recommend older children possibly play a more …