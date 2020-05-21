WHO records highest ever daily increase in global coronavirus cases prompting low-income country warning

As London reported no new cases of the virus throughout a 24-hour interval, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded greater than 100,000 new coronavirus infections in the house of 24 hours – a brand new global excessive.

Former epicentres of the virus like South Korea and Italy have continued to expertise declining charges of an infection – with London, as soon as the worst affected area of the UK, confirming no new cases in main hospitals.

However, the unfold of the an infection has continued to develop at a global stage – with two thirds of recent cases being recorded in 4 international locations – in accordance with the WHO.





And case numbers have continued to rise in nations with much less developed healthcare infrastructures.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic”, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned.





“In the final 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO – probably the most in a single day for the reason that outbreak started.

“Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries”.

He added the organisation was “very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries”.

Despite dwindling cases in the capital, the UK stays the fourth worst nation for variety of cases with a complete of two,711 cases on 19 May.

Brazil and Russia reported the second and third highest variety of cases respectively – with Moscow offering a determine of seven,938 and Brazilia reporting 9,263 new infections.

The US, which has the highest variety of deaths and infections of any country, recorded 45,251 new cases of the virus.