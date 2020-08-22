WHO leader says he hopes coronavirus pandemic will be over in 2 years

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the coronavirus as a “once-in-a-century health crisis” that has been able to spread rapidly, similar to the 1918 flu pandemic, and said he hopes it’ll be over in 2 years.

But he also said that because of technological advances in medicine during the last century, there is a greater possibility it can be stopped before reaching that level of devastation.

“We hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years, especially if we can pool our efforts,” Tedros said Friday during a press briefing.

The coronavirus has infected 22.7 million people globally and killed nearly 800,000 people, according to John Hopkins University data Friday.

MUTATED FORM OF CORONAVIRUS MAY BE MORE CONTAGIOUS, BUT LESS DEADLY, EXPERTS SAY

The 1918 influenza infected 500 million people and killed around 50 million worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WHO’s chief of Health Emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan, also pointed to the differences between the coronavirus and 1918 flu.

Ryan noted that there were three distinct waves that occurred with the 1918 pandemic, the second wave being the most devastating to the population.

“This virus is not displaying a similar wave-like pattern,” Ryan said. “When the virus is not under control, it jumps straight back up.”

The flu also operates seasonally and that has not been the case for the coronavirus, which has stayed strong well…