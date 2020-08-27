Who is US teen, 17, accused of Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest murders?

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget The US authorities shooting of Jacob Blake triggers demonstrations in Wisconsin

After a black guy was shot 7 times in the back by a law enforcement officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, 23 August, individuals mad about authorities violence started objecting.

On the 3rd night of presentations, a 17-year-old kid apparently fired on protesters with an attack rifle, eliminating 2 and seriously hurting a 3rd.

On Wednesday he was apprehended at his mom’s house. He now deals with a first-degree murder charge.

Videos show he invested hours on Tuesday patrolling the streets prior to turning his weapon on demonstrators. He informed reporters it was “his job” to safeguard structures and even provide medical help to protestors.

Here’s what we understand about the teen, his connections to a Donald Trump rally and subscription of a Facebook group reported for prompting violence.

Who is he?

Details are still emerging about Kyle Rittenhouse, however his social networks profiles reveal a fascination with authorities going back numerous years.

A Facebook picture of him was framed with the “Blue Lives Matter” logo design – a staunchly pro-police motion that typically clashes with Black Lives Matter advocates.

Several of his posts honoured policeman eliminated on task, and he …