Who is the best Pittsburgh Steelers player to draft in fantasy?

If you can draft one Pittsburgh Steelers player for dream, who is it?

While the Pittsburgh Steelers might be a playoff group in the AFC this year, this looks to be a defense-first football group, led by protective stars such as outdoors linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt, in addition to complimentary security MinkahFitzpatrick However, who should you rely on to draft on the offending side of the ball in dream football this year?

The Fantasy Footballers took a look at a couple of leading playmakers on the offending side of the ball for the Steelers and here’s where their cumulative heads are at. In regards to average draft position, you will discover pass receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster at the bottom of the 3rd round in a snake draft, running back James Conner in the 4th round and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the 11 th round.

Overall, it appears that the people are warm at best on taking Smith-Schuster that high in adraft If he does move into the 4th round, he may be a great pickup for you as WR2. However, you might not desire to have him as your WR1 due to the fact that there is a lot difference to be had with him, particularly if he’s not getting regularly strong quarterback play out …