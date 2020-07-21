Who is staying up in the Premier League: Aston Villa, Watford or Bournemouth? | Football News





Who will step up to save their season?

We assess the clubs in danger, their remaining fixtures, and what may possibly seal their fate heading into the final round of games…

As it stands…

Premier League table – bottom half

Brighton (38 points; Goal huge difference -16)

Remaining fixture: Burnley (a)

Brighton are staying up.

While the 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Monday wont live long in the memory, the point it secured has given Brighton the precious guarantee that they’ll be a Premier League club again next season.

The critical result was the 2-1 win over Arsenal immediately after the restart followed closely by a gritty draw at Leicester. Even though Brighton have largely found it tough going since then, losing to Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, a win at Norwich and another draw with Southampton had already all-but secured their Premier League status even before the Newcastle stalemate managed to get official.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “There were a few nerves around, but l am so proud of how the players have responded. We have got the job done and we’re very proud to be in the Premier League next year.”

West Ham (37 points; Goal huge difference -13)

Remaining fixtures: Manchester United (a), Aston Villa (h)

The Hammers are very nearly there.

West Ham are not yet mathematically safe with 37 points on the board, but, in all likelihood, are set to stay in the Premier League: three points away from danger, with a game in hand on the teams below them and a far superior goal huge difference too.

Credit where it is due, West Ham have claimed three important wins since the restart to produce themselves all-but safe: against Chelsea, Norwich and, in last Friday’s ‘relegation cup final’, Watford.

A crucial factor in their likely escape has been their form against the rest of the current bottom six – W5 D4 – in matches this season.

Aston Villa (34 points; Goal huge difference – 26)

Trezeguet scored Aston Villa’s winner against Arsenal

Remaining fixture: West Ham (a)

Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday night could prove priceless. After Watford’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City early in the day in the evening, the victory moves them out of the relegation zone, above the Hornets on goal huge difference, and puts them in control of the own destiny ahead of their final game of the season against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Beat West Ham, and Dean Smith’s side should survive. But with Watford and Bournemouth facing tricky games against Arsenal and Everton respectively, they could not even need certainly to take three points because they look to secure their Premier League status.

It is with their immense credit that they have were able to turn the situation around. Villa went 10 Premier League games without a win either side of the lockdown, but victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal and a draw with Everton could end up rescuing their season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Arsenal win, Villa boss Smith said: “A great performance but an even better result, because the result is what we needed.

“It’s a big boost, that’s without a doubt. We knew we had to obtain that win to catch Watford up. Now we have the season in our personal hands and that is all you can ask for entering the last game.

“We’re out of it, but Watford can go and win at Arsenal on Sunday, so we have to go and win at West Ham.”

Watford (34 points; Goal huge difference – 27)

Hayden Mullins was unable to inspire any improvement from Watford

Remaining fixture: Arsenal (a)

When Nigel Pearson was appointed by Watford in December, the remit was simple. His job was to keep a team up that was then cut adrift at the bottom of the dining table in the Premier League.

But defeat to West Ham left clouds of anxiety still hovering over Vicarage Road and ahead of the final two games, Watford’s owners took action, axing Pearson and putting U23s coach Hayden Mullins and goalkeeper coach Graham Stack in temporary charge.

It is a decision which did not exactly pay immediate dividends as Watford were routed 4-0 by Manchester City. And it is the scoreline of that defeat which puts Watford’s stay in the Premier League in real jeopardy heading into the final day of the season. Watford now need certainly to better Villa’s result on the final day in order to remain up – or hope that Villa lose with a margin of two goals more than them.

Bournemouth (31 points; Goal huge difference -27)

A shortage of goals has severely hampered Bournemouth’s quest for safety

Remaining fixture: Everton (a)

Bournemouth had kept their Premier League survival hopes alive after originating from behind to beat Champions League-chasing Leicester 4-1 – but defeat to Manchester City – albeit following a plucky performance – and a 2-0 loss to Southampton has really left them on the brink.

Watford’s defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday handed them a lifeline, but Aston Villa’s victory over Arsenal was bad news for them. They are now three points behind both of the rivals, their only hope of survival being when they beat Everton on the final day, and Watford and Villa lose to Arsenal and West Ham respectively.

After their loss to Southampton, Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: “I should just digest this game before thinking about in a few days. While we’re still there, there’s still hope, we just have to believe until it is mathematically impossible. You never know in football, crazier things have happened.

“But I’m very disappointed today because a big chunk of our destiny and future was still in our hands today, and that’s slipped away.

“It is difficult. Usually we have been free scoring and creating a bundle of chances. For some reason that hasn’t happened [this season]. We have worked in an attempt to change that, and the best spell has probably been the last few games.”

Redknapp: Everything in Villa’s favour

The state of play ahead of the final day

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp expects Aston Villa to be on and clinch Premier League survival on the final day.

“It makes all the difference for Villa,” that he said after their make an impression on Arsenal.

“They’ve all got tough games, but the game you would most want will be West Ham away, if I’m honest.

“For Watford, Arsenal cannot be as bad because they were today, so I think that’s an all challenging fixture.

“Bournemouth are likely to an Everton team who just got a really good result against Sheffield United.

“So I think, at this time, everything is in Aston Villa’s favour. If they are able to go and acquire three points, it’s around. What an atmosphere for them because they will have never really been in this position where it’s in their hands.

“Watford and Bournemouth are now relying on other teams. It’s still all to play for, but Aston Villa are the team you want to be right now. At the start of the day, I didn’t think that would happen.”

