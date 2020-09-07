Who is playing who to start the season?

Which teams are playing which teams in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season?

The NFL has games that actually count coming to you on your television screen this weekend.

It’s been way too long since we’ve seen the NFL in action. Not since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 over the San Francisco 49ers down in Miami, Florida in early February have we had a game that mattered in this favorite league of ours. Even if you don’t root for the Chiefs or the 49ers, you should have rooting interest in this weekend’s slate. Here is what Week 1 looks like.

Here is the viewing Week 1 schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 13 (1:00 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Sunday,…