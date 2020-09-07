Who is playing who to start the season?

How college football’s unique season sends ripples through NFL
The NFL has games that actually count coming to you on your television screen this weekend.
It’s been way too long since we’ve seen the NFL in action. Not since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 over the San Francisco 49ers down in Miami, Florida in early February have we had a game that mattered in this favorite league of ours. Even if you don’t root for the Chiefs or the 49ers, you should have rooting interest in this weekend’s slate. Here is what Week 1 looks like.
Here is the viewing Week 1 schedule for the 2020 NFL season.
Thursday, Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m. ET)
- Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Sept. 13 (1:00 p.m. ET)
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers