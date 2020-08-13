Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, was right by her side during her 2020 presidential campaign. Now, he could become the nation’s first “second man” after his wife was chosen by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. CNN’s Kyung Lah reports.
Who is Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff?
