Who is Dave Clark, the new chief of Amazon’s giant retail business?

Amazon’s new retail chief, Dave Clark, has an uncommon label: the Sniper.

Underlings offered Clark, who has actually operated at Amazon throughout practically all of his profession, that name after he informed them that early in his period he would conceal in the shadows at storage facilities seeking to catch lazy employees slacking off who he might fire.

Clark, 47, has actually come a long method because those days as a lurker. Amazon revealed on Friday that he will change Jeff Wilke, one of the most relied on lieutenants of Amazon creator Jeff Bezos, when he retires early next year. The news shocked some experts, who believed Wilke might remain in line to run the entire business if Bezos ever left.

Shares of Amazon, which had actually been up 78% this year, lost less than 1% on Friday.

“Those of you who have worked with Dave know his incredible passion for serving customers and supporting our employees,” Bezos stated in an e-mail to staff members revealing the modification. “I am excited for him to lead our teams and continue innovating for customers.”

Amazon stated no executives were readily available for an interview on Friday.

Clark matured in Georgia and Florida and got early direct exposure to life in the retail service …

