Other world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also vowed their support the WHO. President Macron advised the meeting: “Human health cannot be quarreled over, cannot be appropriated, and cannot be bought and sold.”

Many commentators feel that Mr Trump’s anger has little to do with a want to violate the WHO.

Dr Clare Wenham, assistant professor of international health policy in the London School of Economics, stated it had been motivated by two entities.

“Firstly, he wants to deflect his failure to manage the coronavirus domestically. He’s trying to blame the outbreak on China and the WHO and using the WHO as a scapegoat.

“And secondly the World Health Assembly has become a proxy battlefield for a broader power struggle going on between the US and China. It could have happened at any global forum – it just happened to be the WHO,” she said.

While it is unclear where China’s promised billions will go, Dr Wenham believes other countries will step in to fill the void both in WHO’s finances and in global health more generally.

“What leadership can the USA really show after the botched response to Covid-19?” she said.

Traditionally the US has been WHO’s largest single donor but its funding makes up only 15 per cent of the organisation’s budget – and many commentators believe that WHO will not find it hard to make up the shortfall.

The last time the US pulled the plug on WHO contributions in the late 1980s the effects were much more keenly felt, says Dr Sharifah Sekalala, associate professor of law at the University of Warwick.

“WHO is currently in a better place now – you’ve got unconventional funders for example the Gates Foundation [the second largest funder of the WHO] and other bases which may chip in and finance things like fingerprints. WHO is much less vulnerable as it had been at the ago,” she states.

She states that other nations – like Sweden that paid its dues for the following couple of years at 1 move – have stepped to the gap.