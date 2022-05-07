While we accuse each other of treason inside the country, Turkish Minister Çavuşoլlu hints at the clarification of the Armenian-Turkish border. One can guess what dangers this statement contains for us, but let the political scientists talk about it.

I want to hear the people who call those who do not take to the streets traitors, who are convinced that they are right, they do not see anything beyond that simple agenda “without Nikol, without Serzh or without Kocharyan.” People, maybe you are wrong, maybe we should finally stop and open our eyes?

During the period of independence, I do not remember a single government that we allowed to rule without any shocks. What did we get as a result? We have created centers that have been used by foreign agencies. When ten people gather in the street, and those ten hate the current authorities for some reason, they become vulnerable, they are the ten people that our opponents must work with, recruit in different ways. What happens when thousands take to the streets instead of ten? The opportunities for collection increase as fertile ground emerges to dig up the earth from within. And in the end, what happened to us happens, they attack the divided earth and bring it to its knees.

Do we want to continue on this path now, or will we finally come to our senses?

If we look at the reality a little more soberly, we will understand the ridiculous attempts that were made ostensibly to save the country. The efforts of that salvation have all turned against us. In a sense, the popular unrest that arose after the obviously rigged elections was justified, but we do not have such a situation today. We are just at the center of geopolitical conflicts, we can not orient ourselves, because all sides demand some concessions from us.

Let’s come in 2018…

I was one of the few people who was against the revolution, at that time they accepted it with swords, to put it mildly, even some of my friends, but I did not understand the values ​​brought by that revolution, I did not accept them. These are the tapes, the closing of the streets, the display of a scratched hand, the arrogant behavior of juvenile puppies, the attack on people with biographies who have worked for the country. Speeches, the main purpose of which was to reject Serzh. We refused, what did we get? There is no need to answer these questions, we all know the answer.

War – a disgraceful defeat – instead of regaining consciousness, again hurricanes, waving flags, a standard of living. This, sorry, TITIZ is patriotism. I am one of those patriots, what can I hide my guilt? I also want to put a flag of Artsakh and Armenia on the front of our house, I also adore those songs that are heard in France Square, but I remember and wake up something.

Let me tell you what. When the war started, guys around me, friends, acquaintances, my brother, without waiting to be called from the military commissariat, went to war. They fought to the end and no one posted a picture on the Internet, they never advertised their fight. This is true patriotism. After seeing these examples, I can no longer give in to the temptation, no matter how calling it. Moreover, as a self-justification, I would say that I would never stay at home, I would just be a burden on the battlefield due to health problems. It is better for me to do my job and try to be useful to our Homeland. I am the bearer of silent and patriotic patriotism, both of them are mine, I do not see anything wrong with that.

I just want to ask the people who are closing the streets, people, maybe you are wrong, you have taken that path many times, tried to use the street to succeed, but today is not another time to win a change of government, those times are over. Our country, the state is facing serious challenges. I have the impression that we nationally ignore the Turkish factor, we accept that our enemy is Azerbaijan, so we proceed to our actions.

Let me be wrong, let me not be in your mind at all, but are we at least obliged to think and sober up about the above-mentioned issues, to forget the revolutionary ways, to remember that in the future war we will be alone again, we may have allies, friends, but great We will be alone, because all nations are alone in matters of blood. Think before you betray me.

I would like our cultural figures to speak with all sincerity, without fear of being declared a “TRAITOR OF THE NATION”, to explain the reality of the people.

Well, I hope this time we will take our country more seriously, because today the dangers are much greater. Political scientists will prove it.

Taron GLAK

POET