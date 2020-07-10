WHO director Tedros blasts ‘lack of leadership’ and calls for global unity as coronavirus cases mount worldwide

“My friends, make no mistake: The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a separate speech in Geneva on Thursday. “Rather, it’s the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels.”

His intervention will be seen as a thinly veiled swipe at leaders including US President Donald Trump, who has waged a public battle against WHO while failing continually to suppress the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in their own country.

“This is a tragedy that is forcing us to miss many of our friends, losing many lives. We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world,” Tedros said, his voice trembling as that he spoke.

The US is regularly reporting single-day record rises in cases and topped three million confirmed infections earlier this week, throwing its early attempts to reopen the economy in to chaos.

