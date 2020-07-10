“My friends, make no mistake: The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a separate speech in Geneva on Thursday. “Rather, it’s the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels.”
His intervention will be seen as a thinly veiled swipe at leaders including US President Donald Trump, who has waged a public battle against WHO while failing continually to suppress the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in their own country.
“This is a tragedy that is forcing us to miss many of our friends, losing many lives. We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world,” Tedros said, his voice trembling as that he spoke.
The US is regularly reporting single-day record rises in cases and topped three million confirmed infections earlier this week, throwing its early attempts to reopen the economy in to chaos.
The situation is practically as bleak in other regions. Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, has contracted Covid-19 after playing down its severity for months.
“How is it difficult for humans to unite to fight a common enemy that’s killing people indiscriminately?” Tedros asked throughout his plea, made throughout a WHO meeting. “Are we unable to distinguish or identify the common enemy? Can’t we understand that the divisions or the cracks between us actually are the advantage for the virus?”
He urged a coming-together of global powers, telling attendees: “Covid-19 is a test of global solidarity and global leadership.”
The withdrawal, which goes into effect next July, has drawn criticism from bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy businesses and allies abroad. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to reverse your choice “on (his) first day” if elected.
Tedros himself has drawn the ire of the united states President, who has accused the organization of being too China-centric and failing to retain the pandemic in its start.
But the leaders of just about any other major nation, including Germany, France and the united kingdom, have stood by the agency through the crisis.
And on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic has exposed the dangers of “fact-denying populism” around the world. “We have seen lies and disinformation, and that is no way to fight the pandemic,” she told the European Parliament in Brussels.