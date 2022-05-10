On the instruction of the Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, the data on Armenia in the next WHO report on excessive deaths due to COVID-19 were analyzed.

“It turned out that in the report of the technical working group for the calculation of COVID-19 mortality during the first 2 years of the epidemic, the deaths due to the 44-day war were included in the surplus deaths.

In addition, available preliminary data for 2020 և 2021 were used by experts that differed from the final data.

“Taking into account the above, the Ministry of Health will apply to the WHO, requesting additional comments and a review of the published analysis,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.