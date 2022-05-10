On the instruction of the Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, the data on Armenia in the next WHO report on excessive deaths due to COVID-19 were analyzed.

“It turned out that in the report of the technical working group for the calculation of mortality from COVID-19, the high rate of about 650 deaths per 100,000 population during the first two years of the epidemic is exaggerated, as it reflects not only the epidemic in the country, but also war. the resulting deaths.

In addition, available preliminary data for 2020 և 2021 were used by experts that differed from the final data.

“Taking into account the above, the Ministry of Health will apply to the WHO, requesting additional comments and a review of the published analysis,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.