WHO creates foundation to tap into new donations, including from the public

For the first time in its 72-year-history the World Health Organization (WHO) will welcome donations from the public, particular person donors and company companions because it launches a foundation arm to assist it deal with the most urgent world well being challenges.

The historic transfer comes simply weeks after the US threatened to completely halt funding to WHO.

President Trump has been relentless in his criticism of WHO and earlier this month threatened to redirect the US’s $400 million in funding to different well being organisations if it doesn’t “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days.”

However, the launch of the WHO Foundation, will broaden the physique’s donor base, offering sustainable funding fashions and extra flexibility for the WHO to reply to current and future well being challenges’, mentioned Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at this night’s new convention.

“This is a historic step for WHO. The WHO foundation will set up funding for WHO from sources we haven’t tapped earlier than,” mentioned Dr Tedros.

Previously its important efforts had been financed by contributions from 194 member states and a lot of non-governmental foundations, including its second largest donor: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Around 80 per cent of those donations include pre-existing circumstances, usually earmarking funds for particular tasks endorsed by member states.

But these specs solely prohibit the WHO’s means to quickly reply to emergencies and put money into preventative tasks. And it’s nicely documented that one in every of the best threats to the WHO is its entry to versatile funding sources, Dr Tedros mentioned as we speak.

“Our discretion to use [funds on] other priorities is really limited,” he mentioned. “We are very grateful for those countries that have given us greater flexibility in recent years… But for the [WHO] to fulfil its mission and mandate, there is a clear need to broaden our donor base.”

The Foundation, which shall be led by former Secretary of Health of Switzerland Professor Thomas Zeltner, will act as an impartial grant-making entity, liaising with the normal public and main donors to guarantee the WHO can proceed to ship on its five-year strategic plan.

Already greater than $214 million (£174m) from greater than 400,000 people and corporations – including $55 million (£45m) from the “One World: TogetherAtHome” digital live performance – has been raised by the WHO Foundation, which has been in the works for no less than two years, mentioned Dr Tedros.

And whereas pandemic preparedness and response shall be one in every of the primary areas of the WHO Foundation’s focus, it’s long-term mission is far broader, mentioned its founder Prof Zeltner.

“[The Foundation] will enhance and compliment the global health ecosystem by providing agility and flexibility in grant making, accelerating WHO evidence based interventions and focusing on high impact partnerships,” he mentioned as we speak.

