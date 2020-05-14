WHO chief urges Europe to brace for second wave 

The UK, Spain, France, Italy had been hit laborious while international locations like Greece and a number of the East European international locations just like the Czech Republic have managed to escape the worst. It’s not nearly well being methods and preparedness, is it additionally about demographics?

That’s proper however there is a large caveat: we all know from historical past in pandemics the international locations that haven’t been hit early on could be hit in a second wave. This pandemic isn’t completed. In Europe 43 international locations carried out restrictive public well being measures at one time or different and 32 at the moment are easing them to a sure diploma.

What are we going to see in Africa and Eastern Europe? They’re behind the curve – some international locations are saying ‘we’re not like Italy’ after which two weeks later, increase! They can sadly get hit by a second wave. We have to be very, very cautious.

We do know that the international locations, for instance Denmark, which carried out drastic measures of lockdown very early on had been higher off.

Some international locations had been a bit slower at increasing their testing technique. In the UK there was no actual growth of the testing technique.

You actually need this to flatten the curve however in the end what you need to do is reduce the curve. It’s primary public well being: you’ve got to determine your symptomatic instances, isolate them, take a look at them, if want be deal with them and quarantine them with empathy.

Singapore and Japan understood early on that this isn’t a time for celebration, it’s a time for preparation. We want to construct the capability of the general public well being, hospital and first well being care system and ICU capability. That’s what Scandinavian international locations are doing – they don’t exclude a second wave. But they hope it will likely be localised and so they can bounce on it shortly.

Is your concern that even with a partial easing of lockdown international locations will go too quick?

There are two key phrases: one progressively, two fastidiously. People suppose lockdown is completed. Nothing has modified. The full illness management bundle has to be in place. That’s the important thing message.

And do you suppose that’s the case within the UK?

I belief my colleague Professor Whitty. The UK has actually very clever and skilled folks. But what I can say is that it’s nonetheless the second highest reporting nation within the area.

The UK authorities has are available in for a number of criticism concerning the excessive variety of deaths in contrast to different international locations. Is it simple to evaluate the charges?

There is not any nation that’s so rigorously following the WHO suggestions as Belgium. They report instances in aged care houses whereas different international locations solely report deaths in hospitals.

You even have to take into account the age pyramid of the inhabitants – I really feel very dangerous for Italy which needs to be recommended for a really excessive life expectancy. But these older folks had been punished by the Covid.

An vital message is that the pandemic was underestimated in aged care houses. Those who took care of us, who gave us the European values, we left them behind. Not in every single place however in lots of locations.

In your wildest nightmares would you’ve got ever envisaged one thing as devastating as this overtaking Europe?

Outside Europe, sure, inside Europe no. We all knew it was going to occur however at that devastation and velocity, no. The large lesson – whether or not for the UK or some other nation – is that well being has to be on the high of the political agenda. We all the time thought that well being was the driving force of financial prosperity – nevertheless it’s worse, no well being and there’s no economic system. This is a lesson that can’t be forgotten.

Public well being deserves its place on the high of the agenda. And typically when a frontrunner has suffered personally, it helps.

We have to return to sound public well being. The key difficulty is we now have to stay with it. It’s not that we’re going to kill it off. We’re residing on a planet of viruses, whether or not it’s Covid or anything. It also can mutate in a great way – we all the time go for the dangerous state of affairs. There could also be a mutation that makes it much less virulent and it turns into like a seasonal coronavirus. Let’s hope for the perfect and put together for the worst.

