WHO chief slams Pompeo’s claims he was bought by China

Pompeo made the claim about Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus throughout a personal conference with British legislators in London on Tuesday, Labour MP Chris Bryant verified to CNN.

The Secretary of State likewise described China’s efforts to “co-opt” WHO at a news conference in London on Tuesday, when he stated the world required to guarantee every nation, consisting of China, acted in manner ins which followed the worldwide order.

“You can’t go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can’t threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can’t engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organization,” stated Pompeo.

When asked to discuss Pompeo’s remarks on Thursday, Tedros stated “the comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation, for that matter.”

“Our sole focus and the focus of the international…the entire organization is on saving lives,” he included. “If there is one thing that really matters to us and which should matter to the entire international community is saving lives. And WHO won’t be distracted by these comments and we don’t want the international community also to be distracted.” The State Department decreased to react when asked by CNN about Pompeo’s claims. United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly denigrated WHO’s efficiency throughout the break out, even as cases in the United States have actually skyrocketed to more than 4 million and deaths have actually topped 140,000– the greatest numbers on the planet. The Trump administration informed Congress and the United Nations previously this month that the United States is officially withdrawing from WHO, a relocation slammed by bipartisan legislators, medical association and allies abroad. “As you know, one of the greatest threats we face continues to be the politicization of the pandemic. Covid-19 does not respect borders, ideologies or political parties, and I have said it many times. Covid politics should be quarantined,” Tedros included. “And I’m attractive once again to all countries to collaborate. Politics and partisanship have actually made things even worse. So what is extremely essential is indication options and uniformity. “But I repeat, the allegations are untrue and without any foundation.”

Source link