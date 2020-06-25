WHO chief: Global COVID-19 cases expected to hit 10 million next week – Panorama

The World Health Organization says how many COVID-19 cases worldwide is expected to hit ten million next week.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Wednesday that with how many confirmed cases already over nine-point-one million, it’s projected to surpass ten million in the coming days, according to Dailymotion.

He also mentioned the worldwide death toll has exceeded 470-thousand.

He said even though the search for a vaccine and cure is beginning, the scientific community have the responsibility to do every thing they can to curb the spread and save lives.