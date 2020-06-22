WHO calls for increased production of steroid after successful trial drives surge in demand

While the pandemic is easing in regions including Europe, cases are surging in the United States, Latin America and South Asia – with yesterday a record-breaking day for new cases.

“It seems that almost every day we reach a new and grim record,” said Dr Tedros. “Yesterday more than 183,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to WHO, easily the most in a single day so far.”

The global caseload now stands at significantly more than nine million, including 469,000 fatalities.

Dr Tedros added that until production of dexamethasone is ramped up, the stocks of the steroid ought to be “prioritised for countries where there are large numbers of critically ill patients”.

The WHO has warned throughout the pandemic that unless governments collaborate, a scramble for treatments, diagnostics and vaccines could ensue that will leave many lower income countries unable to pay inflated prices for medical supplies.

“Transparency and constant monitoring will be key to ensure needs dictate supplies, rather than means,” Dr Tedros said. “It’s also important to check that suppliers can guarantee quality, as there is a higher risk of substandard, or falsified products, entering the market.”

The director general added that the steroid should only be used for critically ill patients under close medical supervision, as there is no evidence it works for patients with mild disease or as a preventative measure.

Overuse of supplies could also mean the dexamethasone is not offered to treat other diseases.

Protect your self and your family by learning more about Global Health Security