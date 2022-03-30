The statement issued after the March 28 sitting of the RA Security Council states that the analysis of the situation around Armenia and Artsakh shows that Azerbaijan, trying to find imaginary justifications, is preparing the ground for new provocations in the direction of the Artsakh Republic, including an attack. Accusing the Republic of Armenia of destructive actions in the peace agreement.

If Azerbaijan takes such a step, it will mean not only its real aspirations towards Artsakh և, that is, ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, and in the case of Armenia, the implementation of territorial claims, but also the opening of a “second front” against Russia, as the guarantor of security in Artsakh is Russian. is the peacekeeping force, and in Armenia – the Russian 102nd military base. A legitimate question arises as to who benefits from the opening of a “second front” against Russia today. The answer is one: Western countries. In this context, despite concerns from Western countries and strong calls for restraint from Azerbaijan, it is highly questionable to expect that they could have a significant impact on the risk of destabilization in the region.

Azerbaijan’s persistence in further progress will inevitably lead to an escalation of tensions between the peacekeepers and the Azerbaijani armed forces, and the incident between them will be the spark that will cross the “red lines” outlined by Russia in Artsakh.

It is noteworthy that in the last two days, Russian warplanes landed at Erebuni military airport and flew along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, sending relevant messages to Baku. These flights followed the order of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan to start military exercises near the military. These steps by Russia prove that in case of destabilization it will resort to drastic measures, and for that the capabilities of the Russian 102nd military base are more than enough.

